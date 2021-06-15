Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.37

Shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $1.52. Lipocine shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 4,090,777 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Lipocine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $122.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 33.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 152,920 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 291,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 185,992 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 106,175 shares during the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lipocine Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

