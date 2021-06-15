Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $3.91 Million Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 74.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 341,490 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.15% of MaxLinear worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,691,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 526,848 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,543,000 after acquiring an additional 432,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MaxLinear by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,399,000 after purchasing an additional 345,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear stock opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $44.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.53.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $314,897.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,352,536.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 19,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $740,141.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,570.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,855 shares of company stock worth $5,650,470 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

