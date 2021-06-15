Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New $3.20 Million Investment in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 93,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.16% of Sun Country Airlines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth $686,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth $925,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth $1,851,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth $5,099,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth $7,308,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, Director Kerry Philipovitch bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,336. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $240,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.91.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

