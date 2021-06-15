Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 137,930 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,930 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of PagerDuty worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in PagerDuty by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $334,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $174,619.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,777,349 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.42.

NYSE PD opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.37 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $58.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.73.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

