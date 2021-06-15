Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Trims Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 747.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,241,000 after acquiring an additional 975,127 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 199,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,435,000 after purchasing an additional 88,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Zendesk by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 87,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 42,845 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

In other Zendesk news, insider John Geschke sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $526,956.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,261.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,633 shares of company stock worth $21,552,117. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $141.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.29. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.75 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

