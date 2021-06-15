Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,930,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,839 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 3.36% of Livent worth $85,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Livent during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Livent by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.21. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LTHM. Cowen began coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

