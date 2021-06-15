LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Trading 2.8% Higher

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) shares traded up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $43.47. 21,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 804,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.29.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 970.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Company Profile (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

