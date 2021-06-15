LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Trading 2.8% Higher

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) shares traded up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $43.47. 21,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 804,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.29.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 970.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LiveRamp Company Profile (NYSE:RAMP)
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.
