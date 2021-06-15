Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Buys 2,920 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.0% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 17.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 608,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 23.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 842,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $299,866,000 after buying an additional 160,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.33. The stock had a trading volume of 22,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,014. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $372.09. The company has a market capitalization of $360.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.48.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

