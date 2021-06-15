Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Makes New $5.57 Million Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,568,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCLT. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $364,391,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,889,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,627,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,032,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,564,000 after acquiring an additional 607,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,559,000 after acquiring an additional 342,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.83. 728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,766. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.87. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $98.37 and a 52 week high of $113.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

