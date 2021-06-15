LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.70. LTC Properties reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 29.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LTC shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

NYSE LTC traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,436. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.04. LTC Properties has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $21,967,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,575,000 after acquiring an additional 410,755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1,037.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 149,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,440,000 after purchasing an additional 145,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 54.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,995,000 after purchasing an additional 127,423 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.