LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.70. LTC Properties reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 29.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LTC shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

NYSE LTC traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,436. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.04. LTC Properties has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $21,967,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,575,000 after acquiring an additional 410,755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1,037.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 149,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,440,000 after purchasing an additional 145,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 54.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,995,000 after purchasing an additional 127,423 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

