Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.730-6.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.83 billion-5.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.68 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.100-1.150 EPS.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $2.92 on Tuesday, reaching $334.70. 20,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,167. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.20. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LULU. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $392.39.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

