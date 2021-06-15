M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys 24,833 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,833 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,570,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after buying an additional 1,839,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,617. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.48 billion, a PE ratio of -49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

