M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $165.14. 106,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,171,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $434.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

