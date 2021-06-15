M Holdings Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises about 0.8% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 877.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

VAW traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.05. 6,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,937. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.08. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $114.19 and a one year high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

