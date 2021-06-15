M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.50. 13,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,322. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.51. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

