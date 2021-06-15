M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases 37,301 Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,301 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned about 0.80% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 271.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 82.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the first quarter valued at about $250,000.

NASDAQ:SNSR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.62. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,539. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.27. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $35.73.

