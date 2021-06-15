Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) versus NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Critical Analysis

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NeoGames and Madison Square Garden Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGames 0 0 4 0 3.00 Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 3 5 0 2.63

NeoGames currently has a consensus price target of $40.25, suggesting a potential downside of 40.80%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus price target of $99.14, suggesting a potential upside of 13.66%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment is more favorable than NeoGames.

Profitability

This table compares NeoGames and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGames N/A N/A N/A Madison Square Garden Entertainment -187.12% -12.36% -8.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeoGames and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGames $49.20 million 30.40 $6.51 million $0.39 174.33 Madison Square Garden Entertainment $762.94 million 2.76 $17.23 million ($3.72) -23.45

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than NeoGames. Madison Square Garden Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeoGames, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.0% of NeoGames shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NeoGames beats Madison Square Garden Entertainment on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoGames

NeoGames S.A. provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. NeoGames S.A. was incorporated on 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues in New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Singapore, and Australia under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex, and CathÃ©drale brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company is based in New York, New York.

