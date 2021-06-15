Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) Short Interest Update

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the May 13th total of 16,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut Magal Security Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Magal Security Systems alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Magal Security Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 853,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 86,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Magal Security Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 34,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Magal Security Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAGS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 61,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,436. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.52. Magal Security Systems has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $5.92.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company operates through two segments, Products and Projects.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Magal Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magal Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.