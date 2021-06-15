Magellan Aerospace Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of MAL stock traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$10.49. 4,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,744. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11. Magellan Aerospace has a 52 week low of C$6.28 and a 52 week high of C$11.73. The stock has a market cap of C$605.58 million and a P/E ratio of -45.88.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$176.28 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.