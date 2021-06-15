Magnolia Oil & Gas Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 1,337 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,224% compared to the average daily volume of 101 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,772,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,671,000 after purchasing an additional 502,147 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,474 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 322,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,345,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after purchasing an additional 142,285 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,275,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 2.61. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

