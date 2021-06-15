Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Short Interest Up 62.5% in May

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the May 13th total of 44,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Manning & Napier by 30.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 14.0% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 14,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 17.3% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 130.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. 34.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MN stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.28. 33,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,756. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57. Manning & Napier has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 3.07.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

