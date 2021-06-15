Maple (MPL) Market Capitalization Tops $7.14 Million

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, Maple has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Maple has a total market capitalization of $7.14 million and approximately $14,140.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.05 or 0.00027284 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00062610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $314.62 or 0.00777034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00084598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.27 or 0.07866837 BTC.

Maple Profile

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

