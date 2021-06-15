Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Director Joseph George Spiteri Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 30,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total transaction of C$98,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 577,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,887,433.40.

Joseph George Spiteri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Joseph George Spiteri sold 20,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total transaction of C$68,960.00.

Shares of MOZ stock opened at C$3.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.82. The firm has a market cap of C$825.81 million and a PE ratio of -73.33. Marathon Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$1.50 and a twelve month high of C$3.53.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOZ. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.80 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold to C$5.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.24.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

