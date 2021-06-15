Mariner Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 16,550 ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 90,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,965,000.

Shares of NYSE EMO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 44,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,582. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $25.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

