Mariner Investment Group LLC Invests $206,000 in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NTG stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.96. 13,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,480. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

