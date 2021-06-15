Mariner Investment Group LLC Sells 10,400 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Mariner Investment Group LLC lowered its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund comprises approximately 2.2% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $553,000.

FRA traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,561. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $13.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

