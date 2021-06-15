Mariner Investment Group LLC Takes $128,000 Position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE)

Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 154,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 26,456 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 27.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 83.5% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MIE stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.23. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,559. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

