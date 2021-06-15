Marlowe (LON:MRL) Sets New 12-Month High at $820.00

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 820 ($10.71) and last traded at GBX 798 ($10.43), with a volume of 3505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 794 ($10.37).

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRL. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 951 ($12.42) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marlowe from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 951 ($12.42) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The firm has a market cap of £615.20 million and a P/E ratio of 2,646.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 776.26.

In other news, insider Charles Skinner sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01), for a total transaction of £2,070,000 ($2,704,468.25).

Marlowe Company Profile (LON:MRL)

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

