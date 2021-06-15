MASQ Market Capitalization Achieves $3.12 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. MASQ has a market cap of $3.12 million and $159,817.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MASQ has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00059283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00151315 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00183102 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.42 or 0.00980748 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,227.39 or 0.99775565 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,065,406 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.