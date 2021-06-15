MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) Short Interest Update

MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the May 13th total of 141,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,937,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MSMY stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01. MC Endeavors has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.
About MC Endeavors
Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for MC Endeavors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MC Endeavors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.