McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Short Interest Update

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the May 13th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.7 days.

OTCMKTS MCCRF opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. McCoy Global has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

