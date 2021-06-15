McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Short Interest Update

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the May 13th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.7 days.
OTCMKTS MCCRF opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. McCoy Global has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56.
McCoy Global Company Profile
