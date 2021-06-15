McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.82. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 10,125 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48. The company has a market cap of C$22.80 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.37 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

