Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 305 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 54.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $89.56 on Tuesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $98.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.84.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $290.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.10 million. Integer had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

