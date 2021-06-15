Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.20 Million Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 496.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 101,852 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 635.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,415 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $88,143.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCCO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.19.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.93%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

