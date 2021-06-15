Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 6,288 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 76.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter worth about $153,283,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $27,936,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 1,062.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 352,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,272,000 after acquiring an additional 321,919 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,475,000 after acquiring an additional 168,049 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 133.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 224,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,897,000 after acquiring an additional 128,246 shares during the period. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $99.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

