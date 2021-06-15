Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 776 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,457,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 230.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,649 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,243,000 after purchasing an additional 501,896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after purchasing an additional 195,329 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 614,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,668,000 after purchasing an additional 183,224 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $127.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $82.06 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.41.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.