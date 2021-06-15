Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 16,614 SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $83.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

