Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,259 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 23.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after buying an additional 114,553 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Grid by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,531,000 after buying an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,717,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 197,329.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after buying an additional 323,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at $11,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGG opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.33. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.2812 per share. This represents a yield of 8%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. National Grid’s payout ratio is presently 127.32%.

NGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

