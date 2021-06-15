Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 230 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in Okta by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Okta by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.35.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,150 shares of company stock worth $8,538,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $227.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.17. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.75 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

