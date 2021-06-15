Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,627 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEAR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 155,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 53,720 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MEAR opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.21. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $50.17.

