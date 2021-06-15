Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Up 165.7% in May

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, an increase of 165.7% from the May 13th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 294.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mesa Royalty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Mesa Royalty Trust stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.97. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0261 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

