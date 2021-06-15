Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Bought by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,107 shares during the quarter. Methode Electronics accounts for approximately 1.2% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned 2.84% of Methode Electronics worth $45,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,572,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $275,933,000 after buying an additional 536,260 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,827,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,734,000 after buying an additional 16,611 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,025,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,273,000 after buying an additional 103,327 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 756,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,977,000 after buying an additional 197,685 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Methode Electronics by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 652,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,994,000 after buying an additional 89,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Darren Dawson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $383,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $426,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Glandon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of MEI stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,426. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.27. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

