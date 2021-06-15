MetLife (NYSE:MET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 482,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 4,056,775 shares.The stock last traded at $63.80 and had previously closed at $63.31.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Get MetLife alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 12,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.