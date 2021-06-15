MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg Sells 3,000 Shares

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $224,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,382.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $255,880.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Karen Seaberg sold 240 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $14,968.80.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $66.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.95. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.46.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.