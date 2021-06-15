Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 652.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 368.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,458 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology stock opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $90.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,947 shares of company stock worth $7,749,664. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.