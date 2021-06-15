Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires New Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $325.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

In other KLA news, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

