Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in The Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $93.12 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.