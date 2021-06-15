Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 3,200 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 18.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MVF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 81,915 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 291,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 381,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 16,754 shares in the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MVF opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

