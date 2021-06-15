Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Takes Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,722 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 30.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 48.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,224.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after buying an additional 236,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

THO stock opened at $108.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.38.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

