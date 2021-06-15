Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Reaches $26.17 on Exchanges (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for $26.17 or 0.00065036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $33.53 million and $59,714.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00060288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00152693 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.00181217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.71 or 0.00966095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,077.32 or 0.99607045 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,281,183 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

